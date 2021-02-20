MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in the U.S. have deported a 95-year-old man Friday who acknowledged working as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in...Full Article
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
