United Airlines is investigating Ted Cruz's flight information 'leak'
Published
United Airlines is investigating who leaked data revealing when Sen. Ted Cruz originally planned to return to Texas from Mexico.
Published
United Airlines is investigating who leaked data revealing when Sen. Ted Cruz originally planned to return to Texas from Mexico.
Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.
United Airlines says it’s investigating a leak of information regarding Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) controversial flight to..