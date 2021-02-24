Mitt Romney says Donald Trump would win Republican nomination if he ran in 2024
"I don't know if he'll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination," Romney said Tuesday.
Sen. Mitt Romney says former President Donald Trump would win the 2024 GOP nomination if he runs.
