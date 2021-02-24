Germany's top-selling newspaper has hailed the UK's COVID vaccine rollout success and its plans to lift lockdown, announcing on its front page: "Dear British, we envy you."Full Article
'Dear British, we envy you': Germany's top-selling newspaper admires UK's vaccine rollout
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden’s Foreign Policies Are Trump’s Foreign Policies – OpEd
Biden’s foreign policies are putting Democratic Party lipstick onto the Republican Party’s pig. That’s his ‘change’, on..
Eurasia Review
Germany Partially Closes Borders Despite Criticism From EU, Haulers
(EurActiv) -- Germany partially closed its borders with the Czech Republic and Austria’s Tyrol on Sunday (14 February) over a..
Eurasia Review