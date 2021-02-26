Nets beat Magic for eighth straight NBA win
Kyrie Irving scores 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets win their eighth successive game with a 129-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Kyrie Irving scores 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets win their eighth successive game with a 129-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Irving led the Nets with 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Harden added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.