Lady Gaga's 'beloved' French bulldogs recovered safely after armed robbery
Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, police said.
The pop superstar’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen during an armed robbery in Hollywood, police said.