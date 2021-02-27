LeBron James hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticism
Published
Earlier this week, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said fellow sportsman LeBron James, and other socially conscious athletes, should stick to sport.Full Article
Published
Earlier this week, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said fellow sportsman LeBron James, and other socially conscious athletes, should stick to sport.Full Article
SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 26, 2021) (NBA ENTERTAINMENT - MUST COURTESY NBA ENTERTAINMENT. NO USE..
LeBron James, of the La Lakers, responds to criticism from AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his involvement outside of..