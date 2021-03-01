Jodie Foster explains why she thanked Aaron Rodgers at Globes: 'I didn't set up Shailene and Aaron'
Published
Jodie Foster thanked Aaron Rodgers, who she's "never met" during the Golden Globes Sunday. What was that about? Foster explains.
Published
Jodie Foster thanked Aaron Rodgers, who she's "never met" during the Golden Globes Sunday. What was that about? Foster explains.
Jodie Foster is setting the record straight on why she and Aaron Rodgers keep thanking each other. The 58-year-old actress had a..