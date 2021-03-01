A Myanmar court has filed another charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer has said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces.Full Article
Myanmar court files fresh charge against Aung San Suu Kyi after 18 killed in protests
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Myanmar: UN condemns junta crackdown on protests amid reports of fatalities
Euronews English
Bullet casings were reportedly found in Yangon after reports of gunfire at an anti-coup protest in the capital.
You might like
More coverage
At least 11 dead in Myanmar police crack down
Reuters - Politics
Myanmar police fired on protesters on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup. Emily Wither..
At least seven dead in Myanmar police crack down
Reuters - Politics