More than 100 Killed in Myanmar as Military Cracks Down on Protests

More than 100 people, including children, were killed Saturday as Myanmar soldiers and police unleashed a violent response to continuing protests against military rule. The crackdown on Armed Forces Day marked the deadliest day since a February coup toppled Myanmar's democratically-elected government.
Anti-coup...
