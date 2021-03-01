Taylor Swift has criticised a Netflix show for containing a joke about her which the singer called "lazy" and "deeply sexist".Full Article
Taylor Swift hits out at Netflix show over 'lazy' and 'deeply sexist' joke
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Taylor Swift takes on Netflix over 'sexist' joke in 'Ginny & Georgia'
Jerusalem Post
Swift attached a screen shot of a black screen with a subtitled punchline from the show: "What do you care? You go through men..
-
Taylor Swift calls out Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia' for 'lazy, deeply sexist joke' about her
USATODAY.com
-
Taylor Swift Responds To ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke In Netflix Show ‘Ginny And Georgia’
Daily Caller
-
Taylor Swift slams Netflix series 'Ginny & Georgia' over 'lazy,' deeply sexist' joke
FOXNews.com
-
Taylor Swift Calls Out Ginny & Georgia for "Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke"
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia, Says Their Jokes Are "Horse Sh*t"
Clash
The series referenced her private life...
*Taylor Swift* has slammed Netflix in a new statement.
The singer..
-
Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia for “Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke”
Upworthy
-
Taylor Swift hits out at ‘deeply sexist’ joke from Ginny And Georgia series
Belfast Telegraph
-
Taylor Swift Rips Netflix Show for 'Horse S***' Sexist Joke
Upworthy
-
Taylor Swift Blasts Netflix for ‘Deeply Sexist Joke’ on New Show ‘Ginny and Georgia’
Upworthy