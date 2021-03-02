Ant Middleton axed by C4 over 'personal conduct'
Published
The broadcaster confirms he won't be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.Full Article
Published
The broadcaster confirms he won't be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.Full Article
"Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins... we will not be working with him again."
The TV personality, who stars on Channel 4 show SAS Who Dares Wins, branded Black Lives Matter protesters "scum" in June