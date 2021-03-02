Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday while heading home from work. Local broadcaster Enikass TV said the women killed were its employees. Zalmai Latifi, director at the station, said they were gunned down in two separate attacks after leaving the network. “They are all dead. They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot,” Latifi said. Two other people, apparently passersby, were wounded in the shootings. Latifi said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks. Nangarhar police...Full Article
Three female media workers shot to death in eastern Afghanistan
