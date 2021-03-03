Pentagon report: Rep. Ronny Jackson harassed staff, used alcohol on duty
Published
The congressman, who served 25 years in the military, was found to have fostered an abusive and toxic workplace as the White House's top doctor.
Published
The congressman, who served 25 years in the military, was found to have fostered an abusive and toxic workplace as the White House's top doctor.
The Pentagon is releasing a watchdog report on former presidential physician Ronny Jackson. The current Texas congressman claims..
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate and engaged in inappropriate use of..