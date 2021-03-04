New Zealand: Tsunami warning lifted after powerful quake
Residents near the epicenter were asked to keep away from the coast after the 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off New Zealand's North Island.
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake has sparked a tsunami warning in New Zealand on Thursday (March 4).
The U.S. Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful..