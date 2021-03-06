Tibet's spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccinated
The Dalai Lama, who is 85, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala.Full Article
