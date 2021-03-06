Chinese espionage unit on US hacking spree, expert says

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO At least 30,000 US organizations, including local governments, have been hacked in the past few days by an “unusually aggressive” Chinese cyberespionage campaign, a computer security specialist said. The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing e-mails and infecting computer servers with tools that allow attackers to take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post on his cybersecurity news Web site. “This is an active threat,” White House...