New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been reported to police over an allegation he groped a woman at his home.Full Article
NY governor Andrew Cuomo reported to police over groping allegation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Groping Allegation Against Gov. Cuomo Referred To Police
Gov. Cuomo's lawyer turned the allegations over the Albany Police after the woman involved said she did not want to file charges...
CBS 2 New York
NY governor's office says it reported Cuomo groping allegation to police: NYT
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York governor's office said it has reported Cuomo groping allegation to police. According to a new..
PIX 11