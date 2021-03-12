Sarah Everard: Body of missing woman found in woodland near London, police confirm
The body of Sarah Everard, who went missing in London on March 3, has been found, police confirm.Full Article
A body found in a woodland in Kent is that of Sarah Everard, police have said. The 33-year-old disappeared last week as she walked..
Police continue to question a serving police officer on suspicion of murder, after human remains were found in the hunt for missing..