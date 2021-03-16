Yaphet Kotto, Bond Villain and ‘Alien’ Star, Dies at 81
The actor, who descended from Cameroonian royalty, was known for his roles in movies like “Midnight Run” and the TV show “Homicide: Life on the Street.”Full Article
"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also," his wife, Tessie Sinahon,..