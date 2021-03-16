Hancock insists 1% salary increase for NHS staff is 'pay rise' - despite 1.5% inflation

Sky News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted the government's proposed 1% salary increase for NHS staff is a "pay rise" and not a real-terms cut - despite forecast inflation of 1.5%.

