Health Secretary Matt Hancock has insisted the government's proposed 1% salary increase for NHS staff is a "pay rise" and not a real-terms cut - despite forecast inflation of 1.5%.Full Article
Hancock insists 1% salary increase for NHS staff is 'pay rise' - despite 1.5% inflation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NHS 1% pay rise is not a real-terms cut - Hancock
A proposed 1% pay rise for NHS staff is not a real-terms cut, the Health Secretary has said.Matt Hancock told a committee of MPs..
PA - Press Association STUDIO