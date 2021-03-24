Heavily Armed Man Arrested in Atlanta Grocery Store
Published
A man was charged with reckless conduct after walking into an Atlanta grocery store wearing body armor and carrying five guns, the police said.Full Article
Published
A man was charged with reckless conduct after walking into an Atlanta grocery store wearing body armor and carrying five guns, the police said.Full Article
Read more
Witnesses who were inside the King Soopers grocery store on Monday during the mass shooting described a chaotic scene after a..