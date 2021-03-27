At least 114 protesters reportedly killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day since coup
Published
An ominous warning was issued to protesters on Friday evening, telling them they 'can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back'.Full Article
Published
An ominous warning was issued to protesters on Friday evening, telling them they 'can be in danger of getting shot to the head and back'.Full Article
Anti-coup protesters took to the streets on Armed Forces Day — which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation..
The killings took place on a holiday honoring the army. A dissident called it “a day of shame for the armed forces.”