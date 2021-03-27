No. 1 seed Baylor survives No. 5 Villanova, advances to Elite Eight in men's NCAA Tournament
The Bears' quest to reach their first Final Four in 71 years remains alive after a second-half comeback against the short-handed Wildcats.
The Bears are dancing into the Elite Eight for the fifth time in program history