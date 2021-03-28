The UN is holding 'serious negotiations' with China for unfettered access to Xinjiang
Published
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the body is holding talks with Chinese officials to allow a visit to the Xinjiang region.Full Article
Published
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the body is holding talks with Chinese officials to allow a visit to the Xinjiang region.Full Article
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says the body is holding talks with Chinese officials to allow a visit to the Xinjiang..
Washington D.C., Mar 23, 2021 / 07:00 am (CNA).- The U.S., in tandem with Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, on..