Ariana Grande set to join 'The Voice' as coach, replacing Nick Jonas for next season
"The Voice" has its newest coach: Ariana Grande. The singer announced Tuesday she will be joining the panel for the next season.
After a one-year break, Nick Jonas is rejoining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend as a coach on season 20 of "The..
Ariana Grande has announced she will replace Nick Jonas on the next series of the US version of The Voice.