Deliveroo shares drop 30% on stock market debut
Deliveroo shares open well below expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.Full Article
Deliveroo shares have slumped as much as 30% as the takeaway delivery company made its highly-anticipated stock market debut.
Deliveroo has said it will price shares for its highly anticipated stock market listing towards the bottom of its price range due..