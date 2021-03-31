Man City targeting Haaland to replace Aguero, with Kane another option
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting Erling Braut Haaland as Sergio Aguero's replacement, and other options include Harry Kane.Full Article
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting Erling Braut Haaland as Sergio Aguero's replacement, and other options include Harry Kane.Full Article
It is hard to fault quadruple chasers, but City lack a world-class striker with Sergio Aguero past his best and Gabriel Jesus not..
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is targeting Erling Braut Haaland as Sergio Aguero's replacement, and other options include..