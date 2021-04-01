Boris Johnson has described a surge in coronavirus cases in France - which has plunged the country into a third national lockdown - as "very, very sad" and suggested the UK could be impacted within weeks.Full Article
Surge in COVID cases in France 'very, very sad', says PM - as he warns of impact on UK
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Allen County health officials discuss COVID-19 pandemic a year after 1st confirmed case
WFFT
One year after the first two cases of COVID-19 were announced in Allen County, health officials reflect on the year's challenges.
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL