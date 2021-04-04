Two-week-old baby dies after pram hit by car
Published
The driver fled the scene but a 34-year-old man was arrested soon after, West Midlands Police say.Full Article
A two-week-old boy whose pram was hit by a car on Easter Sunday died from multiple trauma, an inquest has heard.
A two-week-old baby boy Ciaran Leigh Morris has died after his pram was just by a car following a collision by a BMW.