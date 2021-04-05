Analysis: Stanford's depth, grit are too much for Arizona as Cardinal win first womens' title since 1992
Published
The Stanford women got contributions from every starter as they fought off Arizona for their first national title since 1992.
Published
The Stanford women got contributions from every starter as they fought off Arizona for their first national title since 1992.
The Stanford women got contributions from every starter as they fought off Arizona for their first national title since 1992.