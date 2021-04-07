Cuomo Aide Says Governor Groomed Her for Months Before Groping
A woman who has accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion said that she warned him, “You’re going to get us in trouble.”Full Article
One of Governor Cuomo's sexual harassment accusers spoke at a rally in New York City on Saturday, demanding his impeachment.
More damaging allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out Friday with an eighth woman accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's..