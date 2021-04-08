Lance Armstrong's son accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 2018
Luke Armstrong, 21, has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2018. She told police she was drunk during the assault.
Lance Armstrong's son accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in 2018
Cyclist Lance Armstrong's son, Luke, has been charged in the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl, according to an arrest..
