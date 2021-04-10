Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win the Grand National
The Grand National: Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female jockey to win the Grand National after stunning ride on Minella Times
Rachael Blackmore has become the first female jockey to win The Grand National, leading 11/1 shot Minella Times to victory.
Welsh horse Potters Corner was pulled up
