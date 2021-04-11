Kid Cudi rocks a dress for 'SNL' musical performance in apparent Kurt Cobain tribute
Published
"Tequila Shots" rapper Kid Cudi paid tribute to Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain with his striking wardrobe choices on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."
Published
"Tequila Shots" rapper Kid Cudi paid tribute to Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain with his striking wardrobe choices on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."
Kid Cudi is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old rapper appeared on the NBC sketch comedy series as the musical guest..