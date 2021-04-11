‘Lessons to be learnt’: David Cameron breaks silence over lobbying for Greensill
Published
Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron says he has learned lessons from his dealings on behalf of Australian businessman Lex Greensill.Full Article
Published
Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron says he has learned lessons from his dealings on behalf of Australian businessman Lex Greensill.Full Article
David Cameron has accepted he should have communicated with the Government “through only the most formal of channels” as he..