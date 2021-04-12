Prince William has said he will "support The Queen in the years ahead" in a tribute to his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.Full Article
'I will miss my Grandpa': William pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Duke of Edinburgh
