'American Idol': Luke Bryan has COVID-19; Paula Abdul returns as substitute judge
A familiar face will fill in for Luke Bryan as judge on Monday's "American Idol," the season's first live show. Original judge Paula Abdul is back.
Abdul joked about missing her “super, talented, debonair” former costar while filling in for current host Luke Bryan.
The country star previously opened up to PEOPLE about the struggles of filming the show amid the pandemic