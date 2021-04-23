Transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner to run for California governor
The celebrity is the most high-profile non-politician to vie for the post since Arnold Schwarzenegger launched his successful Republican bid in 2003.Full Article
A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the..
Caitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of California.