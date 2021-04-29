India posts record spike in COVID-19 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen supplies
Hospitalisations and deaths have reached record highs as India's health system struggles to contain the country's soaring infection rate.Full Article
Millions vote in the final phase of marathon polls in West Bengal despite a record spike in COVID infections and deaths.r
With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload crosses 17 million, while deaths rise by record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123.