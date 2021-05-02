Barcelona beat PSG to reach Women's Champions League final
Published
Two goals from Lieke Martens give Barcelona victory over Paris St-Germain and sends them through to the Women's Champions League final.Full Article
Published
Two goals from Lieke Martens give Barcelona victory over Paris St-Germain and sends them through to the Women's Champions League final.Full Article
Barcelona reached the Women's Champions League final after Lieke Martens scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in..
Manchester City Women's head coach Gareth Taylor says 'it is only half-time' in the tie and they are capable of..
Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, with Bayern Munich hosting..