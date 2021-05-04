GOP Sen. Mitt Romney defends Rep. Liz Cheney amid Republican blowback: 'Liz Cheney refuses to lie'
"Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie," Romney tweeted Tuesday.
