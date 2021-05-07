Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection
In an open letter late Thursday, Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she will not seek a second term as Atlanta mayor.
Ms. Bottoms, who was mentioned briefly as a potential running mate for President Biden, is the latest mayor to move on after a year..
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says that she will be surprised if the suspected spa shooter is not charged with a hate crime..