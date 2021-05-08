Labour is set to retain control of the Welsh government after the party fought off challenges from the Conservatives to key "red wall" seats.Full Article
Drakeford says Labour has 'exceeded expectations' as party set to win Senedd
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Welsh election results 2021: Highs and lows as Labour hold on to power
Mark Drakeford is set to remain first minister of Wales as his party wins 30 seats in the Senedd.
BBC News
Labour claims ‘extraordinary results’ in Welsh Parliament election
Mark Drakeford’s Welsh Labour has declared its strong Senedd election performance as “an extraordinary set of results in..
Belfast Telegraph