Chinese rocket debris crashes into Indian Ocean - Chinese media
Published
Much of the rocket was destroyed as it fell, but some debris landed west of the Maldives, China says.Full Article
Published
Much of the rocket was destroyed as it fell, but some debris landed west of the Maldives, China says.Full Article
The fragments are from a Chinese space module launched at the end of last month. There had been speculation about where the debris..
Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components destroyed upon re-entry..