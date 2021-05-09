Remnants of a Chinese rocket crashed into the Indian Ocean on Sunday in one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. No one is believed to have been injured, but the incident prompted Nasa to criticise...Full Article
China 'wins gamble' after space rocket debris crash lands in Indian Ocean
