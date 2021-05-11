Future of Golden Globe Awards in doubt as NBC decides not to air it in 2022
Published
Following controversy over lack of diversity the Golden Globe Awards won't be aired by major TV network NBC in 2022Full Article
Published
Following controversy over lack of diversity the Golden Globe Awards won't be aired by major TV network NBC in 2022Full Article
On Thursday, Golden Globes voters approved a list of reforms to remake the org
Time’s Up has slammed the proposed..
Golden Globes group has been under fire in recent months after outcry following lack of Black members
The Hollywood..