Prince Harry Shares ‘Pain and Suffering’ of Growing Up in Royal Family
Published
In a wide-ranging interview for a podcast, Harry said his existence in the British monarchy had been “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”Full Article
Published
In a wide-ranging interview for a podcast, Harry said his existence in the British monarchy had been “a mix between ‘The Truman Show’ and being in a zoo.”Full Article
Prince Harry doesn’t want to “pass on” his “pain and suffering” to his children, as he suggested his own father, Prince..
Prince Harry has, once again, opened up about his life as a royal -- telling Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard that he plans to..