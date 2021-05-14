Two days after Liz Cheney was fired from one of the most senior roles in the Republican Party, she has been replaced by New York Representative Elise Stefanik, an outspoken supporter of former president Donald Trump.Full Article
Trump supporter to replace Liz Cheney in top Republican role
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Liz Cheney: We've had a collapse of truth in this country
Bleacher Report AOL
Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, whose criticism of former President Donald Trump led to her being ousted from House Republican..
Republicans pick Trump loyalist for leadership
Reuters - Politics
Rep. Stefanik speaks out after being elected to GOP leadership
Bleacher Report AOL
House Republicans Elect Stefanik To Leadership Role
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Kevin McCarthy's epic flip-flop on Liz Cheney
Bleacher Report AOL
Republicans ousted Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney for being critical of former President Trump’s role in the Capitol riot – but..