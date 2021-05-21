Sixty-eight big cats have been seized from an animal park featured in the hit Netflix series Tiger King.Full Article
Officials seize 68 big cats from Tiger King star's animal park
‘No tigers left at Tiger King Park’: Federal law enforcement seizes nearly 70 big cats from Oklahoma animal park
KFOR
U.S. law enforcement agents have seized 68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren..
Video shows feds hauling animals away from 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe's property
With a case against him still pending in Las Vegas, controversial big cat owner Jeff Lowe of "Tiger King" is facing big trouble..
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Jeff Lowe's 'Tiger King' Park Raided by Feds Again, More Animals Seized
At this rate, NO ONE is gonna be Tiger King ... Jeff Lowe's "Tiger King" Park keeps losing attractions -- we've learned the feds..
TMZ.com